Colston Loveland Poised for High-End TE1 Season in Year 2
Colston Loveland recorded 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns on 82 targets. The 22-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, failing to record more than three catches or 38 receiving yards in any of his first six games as a pro. However, Loveland finished the year on a tear. Across his final four games of the year (including the playoffs), Loveland recorded 28 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 38 targets. Entering 2026, Loveland looks poised for an even larger role in Chicago's passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) also missed significant time this summer with a groin injury, which could lead to him facing a reduced workload to begin the year. Loveland's value in drafts is soaring, but he carries high-end fantasy TE1 upside into his second NFL season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller