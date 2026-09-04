Nick Emmanwori Iffy for Week 1 After Ankle Surgery

Sep 4, 2026, 11:14 PM ET
Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) is iffy to play in the Week 1 season opener against the New England Patriots next Wednesday after having arthroscopic ankle surgery in July, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. The Seahawks took Emmanwori off the Injured List on Aug. 11, but he still might not be ready for the start of the 2026 season. The 22-year-old played a key role in Seattle's secondary in his first year in the NFL in 2025 after the Seahawks took him in the second round out of South Carolina. In 14 regular-season games (11 starts), Emmanwori produced 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, an interception, and 11 pass breakups. We should have a better idea of whether Emmanwori will be ready for the Super Bowl rematch next week, but the Seahawks will not rush him to be ready to start the season. The Seahawks will release their first official practice report of the year on Monday.--Keith HernandezSource: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell