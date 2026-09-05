Beat Writer Warns Fantasy Managers to Temper Expectations for Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. Lemon entered the league with plenty of upside, fueled by his first-round draft capital. However, some of that excitement faded away after he struggled in the preseason, catching just three passes for three yards. He also missed a portion of training camp due to a hamstring injury. The rookie noted that he needs to be more professional about how he conducts himself off the field in regard to proactively avoiding injuries, and the coaching staff followed that up by encouraging him to learn from experienced receiver DeVonta Smith. The rookie's slow summer will likely result in a slow start to the regular season, so he's unlikely to make a big impression right away. Instead, he's more of a developmental option in fantasy leagues, especially after falling to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Currently, he has an ADP of 106.4 in redraft leagues; that corresponds to the ninth round of fantasy drafts, which feels like a bit of a reach given the latest chatter from Philly-based media.
Source: Tim McManus
Source: Tim McManus