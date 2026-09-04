Jahmyr Gibbs the Consensus 1.01 in Fantasy Drafts
Jahmyr Gibbs has an ADP of 1.1, which means he is consistently being taken with the first pick in 2026 fantasy football drafts. There are plenty of intriguing names near the top of the draft, including running backs Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, but managers who have the luxury of picking first are selecting Gibbs more often than not. Gibbs has been a top-10 fantasy running back in each of his three pro seasons, including RB1 and RB3 over the last two years, respectively. In fact, despite finishing as the RB3 last year, he posted the highest fantasy points total of his young career. Despite sharing touches with David Montgomery, Gibbs broke out for 1,223 rushing yards, 77 catches, 616 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns. Assuming he stays healthy for 17 games this year, he's a pretty safe bet to finish among the top three at his position, with a very real chance at the overall RB1 title.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller