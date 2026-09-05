CeeDee Lamb a Faller in Drafts Amidst Target-Share Questions in Dallas
CeeDee Lamb's production dropped off significantly in 2025, as he finished the year with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns on 117 targets across 14 games. Part of that was due to an early-season ankle injury, which caused Lamb to miss three full games and most of a fourth. However, another factor in Lamb's reduced usage was the emergence of Cowboys wideout George Pickens, who recorded over 1,400 receiving yards and nine touchdown grabs. Pickens has also consistently drawn rave reviews for his work in Cowboys camp throughout the summer, with several reporters in Dallas categorizing him as the team's best wide receiver. While Lamb will surely see plenty of targets as well, Pickens' presence may limit his high-end production upside, particularly in the red zone. Lamb remains a worthy early-round pick for fantasy managers, but his status as a no-doubt fantasy WR1 may be in question entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller