Luther Burden III Poised for Breakout Season Amidst Improving Health Outlook?
Luther Burden III (groin) missed a large chunk of training camp after suffering a groin injury in early August. However, the second-year wideout returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and he appears to be trending toward being a full-go for Week 1. Across 15 games (five starts) as a rookie in 2025, Burden III recorded 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns on 60 targets. His best stretch came at the end of the year, as he recorded 21 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown over his final four games of the regular season. Entering 2026, Burden III appears poised to play an even larger role in the Bears' passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. As long as he remains on the field, Burden III could be in line for a breakout season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller