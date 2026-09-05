Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
John Butler Jr. to a non-guaranteed training camp deal, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic. It is the second straight fall the 7-footer has landed a preseason look with Milwaukee after spending last season with the Wisconsin Herd. Butler averaged 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 28.6 minutes across 49 G-League games while shooting 36.3 percent from three. Milwaukee does have one two-way slot open, so a strong camp isn't a wasted exercise for him. Even so, Myles Turner, Kel'el Ware, and Jericho Sims have the center rotation locked down under Taylor Jenkins, which keeps Butler off fantasy radars in every format.
Source: Eric Nehm
Source: Eric Nehm