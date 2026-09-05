Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
Kevin Love is open to returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the interest is mutual, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. Love spent his first six NBA seasons in Minnesota before being traded to Cleveland in 2014, so this would be more of a full-circle depth move than a fantasy-relevant signing. The veteran turns 38 this month and averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 37 games with Utah last season. Minnesota has room for another veteran voice after signing Jonathan Kuminga, but Rudy Gobert, Joan Beringer, and Trey Lyles already cover the frontcourt depth chart. Love would bring shooting, rebounding, and locker-room value, not a role worth chasing in fantasy.
Source: Jon Krawczynski
Source: Jon Krawczynski