Kyrie Irving Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Kyrie Irving (knee) has impressed new head coach Dusty May during summer workouts as he works back from the torn ACL that cost him all of last season. May told 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece that he has watched Irving work out and play pickup, adding that he has been "blown away" by Irving's preparation, attention to detail, and feel. The nine-time All-Star last played in 2024-25, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 50 games. His return should lift a Dallas offense that ranked 27th last season and take creation pressure off reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg. The ceiling is still high, but managers need to account for the long layoff.
Source: Grant Afseth
Source: Grant Afseth