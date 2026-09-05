Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
Kelly Olynyk could return to the San Antonio Spurs as they weigh their 15th roster spot, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Olynyk has spent time in San Antonio and worked out with former Spurs teammates this offseason, but tax concerns could push any deal into the season. The Spurs sit about $2.15 million below the luxury-tax line, while a veteran-minimum deal would carry a cap hit around $2.45 million. The 35-year-old played a limited role with San Antonio last season, averaging 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 8.6 minutes. Even if he signs, Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, Tarris Reed Jr., and Jayden Quaintance (knee) leave Olynyk off fantasy radars.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel