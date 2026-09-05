Parker Washington's Stock Soaring Amidst WR1 Buzz in Jacksonville
Parker Washington recorded 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns on 95 targets. While Washington's year-long production may not leap off the page, he finished the year on a tear. Across his final four games (including the playoffs), the 24-year-old hauled in 26 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns on 41 targets. The buzz around Washington has been extremely consistent this summer, as he's drawn rave reviews for his work in training camp from both Jaguars personnel and Jacksonville reporters. While the team has other capable wideouts in Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, Washington appears to have excellent chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and could lead the team in targets in 2026. Carrying a mid-round ADP in most drafts, Washington could end up being a steal for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller