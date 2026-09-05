Shohei Ohtani Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) to play on Saturday against the visiting Washington Nationals, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. It would be the first time since Ohtani signed with the Dodgers that he has missed three straight games. "I'll talk to him tonight and then see how he comes in tomorrow," Roberts said. The 32-year-old four-time MVP has not pitched since July 3 due to nagging left-knee and right-biceps injuries, and his biceps injury has been bothering him more as a hitter, so he is expected to take a third straight game off in Game 2 of the series against the Nats. For now, the Dodgers are calling the six-time All-Star day-to-day, but Robert has not ruled out putting Ohtani on the injured list if his injuries continue to linger. Ohtani still has a strong .279/.381/.525 slash line on the season with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 499 at-bats, but he has been in noticeable discomfort lately and hit an un-Ohtani-like .241/.322/.472 with a .795 OPS in 27 games in August. The primary goal right now for the Dodgers is to get him fully healthy for another postseason run in October.
Source: The Orange County Register - Bill Plunkett
Source: The Orange County Register - Bill Plunkett