Aidan Miller to Make Season Debut at Low-A on Saturday
Aidan Miller (back), the team's second overall prospect at MLB Pipeline, will play five innings at shortstop on Saturday for Low-A Clearwater, according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. It is a notable benchmark for Miller after he had surgery on his troublesome back in early June. This will be the 22-year-old former first-rounder's first game action in the minors this year. The right-handed-hitting infielder batted .264/.392/.433 with an .825 OPS, 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 59 stolen bases, and 82 runs scored in 116 games and 526 plate appearances last year at Double-A Reading (108) games and Triple-A Lehigh Valley (eight games). With time running out in the minor-league season, it would be a surprise if Miller heads back to Lehigh Valley in September. Miller has intriguing raw power and excellent instincts on the basepaths to give him plus stolen-base upside. He is the heir apparent in Philly to Trea Turner, who has shown signs of decline in 2026. Barring another injury, Miller is expected to make his major-league debut with the Phillies in 2027.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Scott Lauber
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Scott Lauber