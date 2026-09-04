Jonah Tong to Start on Monday
Jonah Tong will receive the call-up to face off against the Miami Marlins on Monday. There was speculation that Tong would get a promotion here soon, and now it's true. The 23-year-old has looked good lately in Triple-A, so the Mets will give him a chance down the stretch of the season. He has only made three appearances for the Mets this season, and owns a 4.54 ERA during his time with Triple-A Syracuse. Tong is a former top prospect of the Mets who they believe can still be a key contributor for them. The right-hander will draw a favorable start against the Marlins lineup, but his overall stats don't give fantasy managers too much confidence.
Source: David Lennon
Source: David Lennon