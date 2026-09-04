Chase DeLauter Removed with Wrist Sprain
Chase DeLauter (wrist) was removed early during Friday's doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. According to Tim Stebbins, DeLauter exited the second game on Friday due to a right wrist sprain. He'll finish his day 2-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base, and a walk. This is not an ideal situation for the Guardians, who lost outfielder Angel Martinez (shoulder) during the first game of Friday's doubleheader. DeLauter has been solid when he's healthy, but keeping him on the field has been difficult. For now, fantasy managers should consider DeLauter as day-to-day. Travis Bazzana took over as the designated hitter on Friday night and could see a few more starts there over the next few days.
Source: Tim Stebbins
Source: Tim Stebbins