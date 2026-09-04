Willi Castro is Dealing with Foot Injury
Willi Castro (foot) was held out of the starting lineup ahead of Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castro was left out of the lineup for a third straight game on Friday due to a plantar fasciitis issue, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports. It's unclear right now if Castro will require a stint on the Injured List because of this injury. The Rockies aren't playing for anything at this point, so it wouldn't be a terrible idea for them to get a look at their younger players. Fantasy managers should have another update on Castro in the coming days.
Source: Kevin Henry
Source: Kevin Henry