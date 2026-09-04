Matt Brash Shut Down for the Season After Setback
Matt Brash (lat) will be shut down from throwing for the next eight weeks. The Mariners are doing this after a recent MRI revealed more inflammation in his lat. Brash was ramping up towards a return in late August, but unfortunately, he suffered a setback. When healthy, Brash has been a stud, but keeping him on the mound has been extremely difficult for the Mariners. He'll finish the season with a 0.54 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and a 15/6 K/BB ratio across 20 appearances. The expectation is that the 28-year-old will be ready to go for the 2027 season.
Source: Ryan Divish
Source: Ryan Divish