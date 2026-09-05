Kenneth Walker III Could Be Poised for Monster Year in Kansas City
Kenneth Walker III is entering his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026. Across 17 games with Seattle in 2025, Walker III recorded 1,309 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 252 touches. While the 25-year-old was a productive player, his overall and goal-line usage was limited by the presence of Seahawks back Zach Charbonnet (knee). In Kansas City, Walker III currently projects to be backed up by 2026 fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson and 2025 seventh-rounder Brashard Smith, neither of whom projects to take him off the field in high-value situations. Walker III has also drawn rave reviews for his work in Kansas City this summer, with reporting indicating that he may play a significant role as both a rusher and receiver in 2026. If he stays healthy, Walker III has a chance to reach 300 touches for the first time in his career and could finish as a high-end fantasy RB1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller