Byron Buxton Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Byron Buxton (hip) will likely need surgery for a troublesome right-hip impingement, according to Matthew Leach of MLB.com. But before that happens, Buxton is still hoping he can find a way to play in 2026. The star outfielder has dealt with hip issues off and on, dating as far back as 2021. He did not experience any problems with it last year, when he went off for a career-high 35 home runs, 83 RBI, and 24 stolen bases in 126 games played, but it flared up in May, and he has barely been able to play for the Twins in the second half. Buxton is currently on the injured list for the third time due to his hip, and it is unlikely that he will return for fantasy managers in the final month of the season. Before the All-Star break, the 32-year-old veteran hit .271/.328/.575 with 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. But he has played in just 18 games in the second half, hitting .172 (11-for-64) with zero homers, one RBI, seven walks, and 17 strikeouts. If Buxton undergoes hip surgery, it is unclear if he would be ready for spring training next year or the start of the 2027 season.
Source: MLB.com - Matthew Leach
Source: MLB.com - Matthew Leach