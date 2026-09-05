Garrett Crochet Throws Bullpen on Friday
Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw a bullpen session of 16 pitches on Friday, marking the first time he threw off a mound in over three months, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Crochet opened the year as Boston's ace after finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting in 2025, but he has made just six starts in 2026 due to inflammation in his left shoulder. He should throw another side session on Tuesday of next week, but because of where we are on the calendar, the talented southpaw does not have time to stretch back out as a starter to close out the season. Crochet was a reliever in college at the University of Tennessee and in his first few seasons with the Chicago White Sox before becoming a starter in 2024, so a role out of the bullpen will not be unfamiliar to him. "The fact that he got on the mound today and threw is a really, really good sign," said interim manager Chad Tracy. It is good news that the 27-year-old could still help the team potentially get into the playoffs, but for fantasy purposes, Crochet does not have much value left in 2026. Before injuring his shoulder early this year, the two-time All-Star had a bloated 6.30 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB in 30 innings.
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne