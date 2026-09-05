Kyle Stowers Back in the Marlins' Lineup
Kyle Stowers (hamstring) is in the starting lineup on Saturday. The 28-year-old exited Thursday's game with hamstring tightness and missed Friday night's game to allow it to heal. A day later, he is back in the lineup and batting leadoff for the Marlins. He is slotted as the team's designated hitter and is looking to finish the season strong. Overall, he has hit 18 home runs this year, but two of those have come in the month of September. He is someone to get back into all fantasy baseball lineups.
Source: Miami Marlins
Source: Miami Marlins