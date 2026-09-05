Jonah Tong Earns Late-Season Start with Mets
Jonah Tong will be called up to start Monday's game against the Miami Marlins, according to MLB.com. Tong will make his first start of the season for the Mets on Monday after appearing in three games out of the bullpen in New York earlier this season. In the month of August at Triple-A Syracuse, Tong went 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched. Tong's recent form at Triple-A as a starter should give fantasy managers faith in his potential fantasy outlook this time around in New York. Tong is the No. 5 prospect for the Mets and possesses a 60-grade fastball and changeup combination with a 50-grade curveball. Tong makes for a nice late-season pickup in fantasy leagues of all sizes.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com