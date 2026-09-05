Michael Arroyo Making Push For Promotion to Mariners
Michael Arroyo already has six RBI in his first four September games at Triple-A Tacoma and is continuing to show off why he is one of the top prospects in the Mariners system. The Mariners No. 3 overall prospect, Arroyo is a well-rounded player with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power with 50-grade speed. Between two minor league levels this season, Arroyo has a combined 18 homers and 17 stolen bases with a .286 batting average and looks like a consistent, five-category performer. As someone who can play second base or be shifted to the outfield, Arroyo has some versatility to his game. He is looking like he will be a plus fantasy contributor when he is called up to the majors and he looks like someone the Mariners could use with his all-around game and his positive versatility.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball