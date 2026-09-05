Seaver King Still a High-Upside Stash Candidate
Seaver King just had a great month in August at Triple-A Rochester and is worth keeping on the stash radar this season despite not being called up at the beginning of September. In August, King launched nine homers with 17 RBI and stole five bases while hitting .330. King is the Nationals' No. 4 prospect with a 50-grade hit tool and 70-grade speed. In the minors this season, King combined to steal 14 bases across two levels. With CJ Abrams and Nasim Nunez in the infield for the Nationals at shortstop and second base, respectively, King could find it a little bit tough to break through for playing time in the middle infield. However, the Nationals may want to take a chance and give King some playing time at the end of the year, and he would be a great potential five-category contributor if so.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball