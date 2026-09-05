Bo Davidson Making Case For Promotion With Late-Season Surge
Bo Davidson homered on Friday night after having a great month of August at Triple-A Sacramento. In 43 games at Sacramento, Davidson has eight homers with 35 RBI and five stolen bases while hitting .285. In 99 August at bats, Davidson launched seven homers and had 28 RBI while hitting .323. The 24-year-old is making a case for a call-up to San Francisco, especially with his late-season surge. Davidson is the No. 8 prospect in the Giants' system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and speed. He has 19 combined stolen bases between two levels of the minors this season. The power and speed combination makes him an exciting fantasy prospect and he could force the Giants' hand into a late-season promotion if he keeps up his hot hitting.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball