Cardinals Plan to Activate Masyn Winn on Saturday
Masyn Winn ahead of their game on Saturday at Colorado. The 24-year-old has missed almost two weeks of action because of a small fracture in his thumb, but was able to take live batting practice on Friday alongside his teammates. The plan is for him to be back in the lineup on Saturday, but the team will want to see how his thumb has recovered following the progress that he made a day earlier. Winn has had a disappointing season, as he has slashed a pedestrian .238/.314/.326 slash line. Both he and the Cardinals will be looking to salvage whatever time they have left in this season and possibly use it as a building block for next season.
Source: Derrick Goold - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Source: Derrick Goold - St. Louis Post-Dispatch