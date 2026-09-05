Ralphy Velazquez Worth A Look For Fantasy Managers
Ralphy Velazquez has been hitting all season in the minors and is coming off an outrageously productive month of August at Triple-A Columbus, making him well worth a late-season stash opportunity in most fantasy leagues. In 90 August at bats, Velazquez crushed 15 homers with 34 RBI while hitting .356 with 23 runs scored. That brought Velazquez' Triple-A totals this season to 28 homers and 89 RBI with a .290 batting average. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians' system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 60-grade power. He wasn't called up to Cleveland at the beginning of September but he still could make a late season cameo in the big leagues. He is worth taking that stash risk on because of his power potential and overall hitting ability.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball