Jackson Flora Makes First Professional Appearance

Sep 5, 2026, 1:36 PM ET

San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Jackson Flora made his professional debut on Friday night with Single-A affiliate San Jose. The 21-year-old right-hander started the game and pitched just one inning, giving up a hit with two strikeouts. Flora, the fourth overall 2026 draft pick out of UC Santa Barbara, is the No. 3 prospect for the Giants and has an elite pitch mix featuring a 65-grade fastball, 60-grade slider, and 55-grade changeup. Flora has great size at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds and is an intimidating presence on the mound. He looks to be a great dynasty league addition after getting his feet wet in the pros following this season's draft. Next season should be more telling as to when Flora might make his big-league debut, but he is still someone well worth keeping on the fantasy radar and pursuing aggressively in dynasty leagues.