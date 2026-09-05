Shohei Ohtani Missing Another Game on Saturday
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is officially out for a third straight game on Saturday against the visiting Washington Nationals, according to MLB.com. Catcher Dalton Rushing is serving as the designated hitter and will bat seventh against Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli. Ohtani has not pitched since July 3 due to recurring left-knee and right-biceps injuries, and now he has been out for the last three games as the team's full-time DH, a first in his three seasons in L.A. The Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts have been hopeful that the 32-year-old four-time MVP will avoid a trip to the injured list, and the skipper revealed that Ohtani will hit in the cage on Saturday. How the six-time All-Star responds "will be telling" regarding a potential IL stint. Fantasy managers should not be holding out hope that Ohtani will pitch again during the month of September, and depending on how he feels after taking swings on Saturday, he could be shut down as a hitter, too, so that he is closer to full health for the start of the playoffs in October. The Japanese superstar has not been himself at the plate lately as he continues to play through multiple injuries, but his overall line still looks quite good in 2026 at .279/.381/.525 with a .906 OPS, 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com