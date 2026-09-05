Ceddanne Rafaela Absent Again on Saturday
Ceddanne Rafaela (quadriceps) remains out of the starting lineup for the game on Saturday on the road against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, per MLB.com. Eli White is making another start in center field and will bat eighth against Orioles right-hander Chris Bassitt. This will be the third straight game that Rafaela has missed due to soreness in his quad muscle that is not considered serious. He is considered day-to-day, and hopefully he will return to the starting nine for the series finale in Baltimore on Sunday. Fantasy managers will want to check back then. The 25-year-old native of Curaçao is having a strong season in his fourth year in the majors with Boston, being named to his first All-Star squad while hitting .282/.317/.443 with a .760 OPS, 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored across 135 games and 569 plate appearances. Rafaela needs just one home run, six RBI, and four stolen bases to set career highs in all of those categories in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com