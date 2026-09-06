Josuar Gonzalez Has The Making of a Fantasy Superstar

Sep 6, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

San Francisco Giants top prospect Josuar Gonzalez hit a home run on Saturday night and already has six RBI in the month of September. Since his promotion to Single-A San Jose, Gonzalez, a shortstop prospect, has three homers and 35 RBI in 31 games with a .357 batting average and 13 stolen bases. At just 18 years old, Gonzalez is already showing tons of promise in his second professional season. Gonzalez, a switch hitter, is the top prospect and jewel of the Giants' system with a 55-grade hit tool, 55-grade power, and 65-grade speed. Gonzalez appears to be an elite dynasty option and while it might take a few years for him to make his major league debut, he has the tools to be a future fantasy star. At the shortstop position he looks to be a future standout.