James Tibbs III Hoping Triple-A Consistency Leads To Big League Promotion
James Tibbs III continues to hit at Triple-A Oklahoma City and completed a very strong month of August making a promotion to the Dodgers even more possible. Tibbs III launched six homers in 92 August at bats with 21 RBI and a .326 batting average to go with 19 runs scored. Tibbs III has been consistently good all season at Triple-A with 28 homers and 98 RBI with a . 298 batting average and 100 runs scored. The left-handed hitter is the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 55-grade power. At age 23, the Dodgers could determine that Tibbs III is ready for a promotion to the big leagues after such a statistically strong season at Triple-A. Tibbs III is worth a stash in redraft leagues as his potential is great with his strong overall hitting tools and plus power.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball