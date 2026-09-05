Aaron Judge to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Aaron Judge (ribs) is scheduled to face live pitching on Monday, according to Bryan Hoch. Judge was able to take batting practice on the field on Friday. If everything goes well, Judge is on track to return during the team's homestand next week. It sounds like Judge is trending in the right direction, but he still needs to build up more before returning to the Yankees' lineup. The Yankees might bring the 34-year-old along slowly ahead of the postseason. Fantasy managers should check back for another update following Monday's session.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch