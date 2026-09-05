Jac Caglianone Leaves with Elbow Soreness
Jac Caglianone (elbow) was forced to make an early exit from Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Joel Goldberg, Caglianone was removed in the third inning due to left elbow soreness. It's unclear when or how Caglianone suffered the injury. He notched an RBI single during his lone plate appearance in the first inning. For now, fantasy managers should consider Caglianone as day-to-day. The Royals should give an update on his status ahead of Sunday's contest. Nick Loftin and John Rave are candidates to see increased playing time if Caglianone misses time.
Source: Joel Goldberg
Source: Joel Goldberg