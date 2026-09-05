Willi Castro Gets Placed on Injured List
Willi Castro (foot) was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Saturday. Castro missed the last three games while managing plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The Rockies finally decided to place Castro on the shelf ahead of Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He'll miss at least the next 10 days, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Castro held out longer than that. The Rockies aren't playing for anything, so they might as well give their younger players a look down the stretch of the season. In a corresponding move, Vimael Machin was promoted to the active roster. Connor Norby and Ryan Ritter are likely to gain the most playing time from the loss of Castro.
Source: Thomas Harding
Source: Thomas Harding