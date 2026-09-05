Mike Trout Removed After Getting Hit by a Pitch
Mike Trout (hand) was removed early during Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. According to Erica Weston, Trout was taken out of the game after getting hit by a pitch on the hand in the top of the ninth inning. Jose Siri replaced Trout on the basepaths. Trout finished this game 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI, and a run scored. The X-rays reportedly came back clean, which is good news. For now, fantasy managers should consider Trout as day-to-day. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Angels give Trout the day off on Sunday. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Sunday's game for another update on his status.
Source: Erica Weston
Source: Erica Weston