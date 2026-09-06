Emmanuel Rodriguez Could Be Sneaky Late-Season Stash
Emmanuel Rodriguez is hitting for power in his limited action at Triple-A St. Paul this season. In 45 games at Triple-A, Rodriguez has 11 homers and 31 RBI but is hitting just .252. Rodriguez has battled a bad thumb injury this season which has limited his game time but the power in his bat has shown. The 23-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 5 prospect in the Twins system and has a 45-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and speed. Rodriguez also has seven stolen bases in his little game time this season. Rodriguez has some work to do on his overall hitting and is a batting average risk for fantasy but his power-speed combination is real. The Twins have already called up top prospects Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper so they might elect to keep Rodriguez in the minors the rest of this season. but if they do look his way for a promotion he could have some late impact on the fantasy season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball