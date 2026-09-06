Stephen Curry Faces Lingering Knee Concern
Stephen Curry (knee) still has some lingering concern around the injury that cost him a long stretch last season, Monte Poole said on NBC Sports Bay Area's Dubs Talk podcast. Poole said the issue can be managed and that Curry and his trainers have built ways to work around it. The 38-year-old missed 27 straight games with patellofemoral pain syndrome, finishing with 43 appearances while averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 4.4 threes in 30.9 minutes. Curry recently became extension-eligible, but the fantasy issue is health, not his contract. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) also working back from major injuries, Curry's workload still looks heavy if he is cleared for his usual role. His 70-game target is possible, but managers should price in real games-played risk.
Source: NBC Sports
Source: NBC Sports