Jalen Green Could Hit Trade Watch
Jalen Green could land on the trade block with a slow start or another early playoff exit, Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated writes, citing Blake Silverman's analysis. The former No. 2 overall pick has a $36 million player option for 2027-28, leaving Phoenix to decide how much it wants to commit to him as Devin Booker's long-term running mate. Green was limited to 32 games last season by a right hamstring issue, averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.2 threes in 25.9 minutes. Miles Bridges adds another scorer next to Booker and Dillon Brooks, so Green's fantasy value depends on shot volume, health, and whether he can hold off Collin Gillespie for key guard minutes. He still helps mainly in points and made threes, but the role risk is higher than usual.
Source: Donnie Druin
Source: Donnie Druin