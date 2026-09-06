Christian Braun Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Christian Braun pushed back on doubts about Denver's offseason, telling Sean Keeler of The Denver Post that the Nuggets still have "everything we need" as long as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon are in place. Braun tore ligaments in his left ankle last November and never fully regained his 2024-25 form, finishing last season with 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 31.8 minutes across 44 games while shooting 30.1 percent from three. Peyton Watson's sign-and-trade to Cleveland keeps Braun in a major role, but DeMar DeRozan's reported arrival gives Denver another late-game scorer. Braun's fantasy value comes down to health, minutes, and whether his jumper rebounds.
Source: Sean Keeler
Source: Sean Keeler