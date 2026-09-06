Erik Jones a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington

Sep 6, 2026, 10:35 AM ET
Every time the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway, Erik Jones has to be mentioned. This is arguably his best track on the schedule, and he's a two-time winner at "The Lady in Black." His career average finish of 12.6 is fourth-best among active drivers, and over the last two races here with Legacy Motor Club, Jones has finished 10th and third. This weekend, his name is going to be mentioned even more in DFS since the starting lineup was set by the metric and the No. 43 Toyota will roll off the starting grid from 36th-place. At a very affordable $7.5K on DraftKings, this makes Erik Jones the chalk pick of the slate. And while there could be strategy in going underweight on him in large-field tournaments, his track record suggests that that is probably not the best thing to do.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Jayski