Carson Hocevar Has Massive Place Differential Upside at Darlington

Sep 6, 2026, 10:43 AM ET
Thanks to practice and qualifying getting cancelled on Saturday, Carson Hocevar will start from back in 34th-place for Sunday evening's Cook Out Southern 500. And while this is a bit of a disadvantage for the Spire Motorsports driver, it is good for his DFS ownership, as Hocevar now has massive Place Differential upside for the summer race. Carson has six career starts at "The Lady in Black," and while it took him a bit to find his groove, he has finished fourth and ninth over the last two races here. That fourth-place finish was earlier this season in the spring race. At $7.9K on DraftKings this weekend, Carson Hocevar is a very chalky Place Differential play that has huge upside. Of course, this is still Hocevar we're talking about, so the potential for him to wreck out or obtain damage is also relatively high, so keep that in mind.--Jordan McAbeeSource: The Racing Experts