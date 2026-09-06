Bubba Wallace Is Boom or Bust at Darlington

Sep 6, 2026, 10:57 AM ET
Bubba Wallace, like many other drivers, has a very up-and-down history at Darlington Raceway. The 23XI Racing driver has made 16 career starts at the track, with 11 of those happening with his current team. In those 11 races, Bubba has posted five finishes between fifth- and ninth-place. The other six races? All 21st-place or worse except for a 16th-place finish in 2024. Quite the difference there. This weekend, Bubba will start from 17th for this year's running of the Southern 500. He had a really fast Toyota here in the spring race but got caught up in a wreck and ended up finishing 34th--another down moment. Bubba finished sixth in this race one year ago, though, and if he has the same type of speed from the spring race, don't be surprised if he contends for a top-five result on Sunday night. At $8.5K on DraftKings, Bubba is a solid mid-range tournament play.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace