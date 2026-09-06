Kade Anderson a Key Waiver Wire Target for Final Stretch
Kade Anderson was called up to make his MLB debut two weeks ago. His three starts since the call-up haven't been otherworldly, but he still has the strikeout upside necessary to make him an impactful starting pitcher in fantasy baseball for the final stretch of the season. Anderson has a 5.40 ERA through his three starts, but the 3.17 FIP doesn't look quite as bad. The ball-in-play metrics are solid, but we'd like to see him harness his strikeout, walk, and home run rates over a larger sample size. His 6.60 K/9 rate in the majors is essentially half of his rate from the minors this year, and his 4.20 BB/9 and 1.80 HR/9 rates are both key reasons why his ERA is so high. Getting called up midseason could be the main reason why Anderson has been a little shaky in the majors, and we have no concerns about his ability to produce long-term. Meanwhile, in the short-term, there's still a window for him to turn things around if he can attack the strike zone and miss more bats. He's an intriguing stash in September because if he makes those corrections, he'll have a huge fantasy baseball impact. He currently ranks as the #30 starter in RotoBaller's latest rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller