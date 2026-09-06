Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?

Sep 6, 2026, 11:42 AM ET
Keep an eye on Chase Briscoe this weekend in the Cook Out Southern 500. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is the defending winner of this race, doing so in dominating fashion last season, leading 309 laps and sweeping the Stages along the way. Briscoe also won the 2024 Southern 500 in a memorable late battle with the late Kyle Busch. So what should we expect this weekend? Well, it's a little hard to tell. The NASCAR Cup Series didn't have practice or qualifying at Darlington on Saturday, so the metric set the starting lineup, and the cars haven't seen the track. In the spring race here earlier this year, Briscoe finished a disappointing 12th, but this No. 19 team is running much better now than they were then, and the Southern 500 is a different beast than the spring race. In all, with his history in this race, Briscoe looks to be a great tournament play in DFS this weekend, especially at his affordable salary ($9.8K on DraftKings).--Jordan McAbeeSource: NASCAR.com