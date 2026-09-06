Mariners Top Infield Prospect Michael Arroyo to Join Major Leagues
Michael Arroyo to the major leagues prior to today's game against the Athletics, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Arroyo ranked as the Mariners' No. 3 prospect in the latest MLB Pipeline farm system rankings. He was originally signed as an international free agent out of Colombia in 2022. He was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A in the middle of the 2026 season, slashing .283/.359/.471 with 18 home runs, 81 RBI, 17 steals, and 117 wRC+ between the two affiliates. He also racked up an 8.1% walk rate and a 16.4% strikeout rate in the minors. Arroyo played the left side of the infield early in his minor league career, but he has only played second base and left field in 2026. He'll make his MLB debut on Sunday afternoon, batting eighth and playing second base.
Source: Daniel Kramer
Source: Daniel Kramer