Chase DeLauter Sits Out Again on Monday
Chase DeLauter (wrist) missed another game in Monday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, but manager Stephen Vogt did say that DeLauter is "feeling a lot better." The 24-year-old left-handed hitter was scheduled to do some hitting before the game. DeLauter suffered a sprained wrist late last week, but he managed to avoid a significant sprain and is considered day-to-day. The Guardians are not expecting him to land on the injured list. Angel Martinez got another start in right field on Monday for Cleveland with DeLauter out. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Tuesday to see if DeLauter is feeling good enough to return to the starting nine. The former 16th overall pick has handled himself quite well in his first year in the big leagues in 2025, slashing .294/.365/.458 with an .823 OPS, 13 homers, 60 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 56 runs scored across 120 games and 499 plate appearances. Even more impressively, he has hit .336 (47-for-140) with an .861 OPS in 154 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com