Lucas Ramirez Making a Name For Himself In Minor Leagues
Lucas Ramirez has homered in three of his last four games and is putting together a scorching start to September at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 20-year-old left-handed hitter is 6-for-21 early on this month with three homers and five RBI to go with nine runs scored and two stolen bases. Ramirez is a 17th round draft pick in 2024 and is the son of Manny Ramirez. Lucas has hit nine homers with 61 RBI for Rancho Cucamonga this season with 55 runs scored and 10 stolen bases while hitting .242. Ramirez is not ranked by MLB.com as one of the top 30 prospects in the Angels system but has shown late in this season that he can produce some stats. Ramirez could put himself on the fantasy radar, much like his dad, but it could be a few years before he does so.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball