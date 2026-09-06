Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?

Sep 6, 2026, 3:02 PM ET
Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing is starting 12th for this week's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Keselowski was given the starting position inside the top 15 after qualifying for the event was canceled due to weather. In 25 Cup starts at Darlington, Keselowski has two wins, 13 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 11.7. Notably, the driver of the No. 6 Ford placed in the top 15 in seven of the last eight Cup events at the site. With 26 races completed so far this year, Keselowski has six top-10 finishes and an average finish of 18.6. Although his starting position does not offer as much upside as others in his salary range, Keselowski is one of the more consistent drivers to perform well at Darlington. Fantasy players can start him with confidence in all formats, but especially in tournaments where he may get overlooked despite his solid track history.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com