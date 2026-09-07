Ben Sheppard Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Ben Sheppard is likely to open the season in the third unit, according to Alex Golden of Pacers On SI. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract after averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.6 steals in 21.4 minutes across 65 games last season. The path back to steady minutes is tighter with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) returning and Kelly Oubre Jr. added to the wing mix. Golden expects Sheppard and Jarace Walker to battle for rotation minutes in camp. Sheppard's best argument is the jumper, as he shot 42.3 percent from three from Dec. 1 on. He needs that shooting to stick to avoid falling off the fantasy radar.
Source: Alex Golden
Source: Alex Golden